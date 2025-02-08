BRS Intensifies Preparations for Local Body Elections, KTR to hold meeting today

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is ramping up its cadre preparations. Today, BRS Working President and former Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) will convene with Vikarabad district leaders at Telangana Bhavan at 11 am to provide directions regarding the local elections. The party is demonstrating a firm resolve to excel in these elections, focusing on grassroots engagement and local governance.

In a contrasting approach, BRS has opted to remain detached from the upcoming Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, redirecting its energies toward strengthening its local presence. The leadership recognizes the significance of local governance, especially in rural areas, and is aligning its efforts to impact communities effectively.

Additionally, a meeting specifically targeting BRS Backward Classes (BC) leaders is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 am at Telangana Bhavan, chaired by KTR. Amid rising concerns, BRS leaders have accused the Congress government of failing to address the injustices faced by the BC community. In response, the BRS is actively preparing for field-level activities aimed at implementing the promises purportedly made by the Congress Party to the BCs.