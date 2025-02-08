Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
BRS Intensifies Preparations for Local Body Elections, KTR to hold meeting today
In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is ramping up its cadre preparations. Today, BRS Working President and former Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) will convene with Vikarabad district leaders at Telangana Bhavan at 11 am to provide directions regarding the local elections. The party is demonstrating a firm resolve to excel in these elections, focusing on grassroots engagement and local governance.
In a contrasting approach, BRS has opted to remain detached from the upcoming Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, redirecting its energies toward strengthening its local presence. The leadership recognizes the significance of local governance, especially in rural areas, and is aligning its efforts to impact communities effectively.
Additionally, a meeting specifically targeting BRS Backward Classes (BC) leaders is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) at 11 am at Telangana Bhavan, chaired by KTR. Amid rising concerns, BRS leaders have accused the Congress government of failing to address the injustices faced by the BC community. In response, the BRS is actively preparing for field-level activities aimed at implementing the promises purportedly made by the Congress Party to the BCs.