BRS Issues Show-Cause Notice to Rohith Reddy

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has issued a show-cause notice to former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy following reports linking him to a drugs case.

According to the notice, released in the name of the party’s General Secretary, media reports have alleged Reddy’s involvement in a drugs-related matter. It also cited the registration of a police case as the basis for initiating disciplinary proceedings.

The party stated that the controversy is causing reputational damage and has instructed Reddy to refrain from participating in party activities until further notice. He has been directed to submit a written explanation within seven days.

The BRS high command warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated timeframe would result in disciplinary action without further notice.