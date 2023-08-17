BRS Jangaon ginger group parleys near Pragathi Bhavan hotel

Hyderabad:As Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is busy shortlisting the names of the prospective candidates from each of the 119 Assembly constituencies, the aspirants have intensified their efforts to lobby for the tickets. So much so that in places like Jangaon group politics have come to the fore.

What is interesting is that the group that is opposed to the present MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy had descended on Hyderabad and were holding camp meetings in a hotel which is adjacent to the Pragathi Bhavan.

About 20 to 25 leaders came to Hyderabad who include some sarpanches, ZPTCs and MPTCs. This group had held meetings in the constituency during the last two or three days. But Jangaon district BRS president B Sampath Reddy said that there was no groupism and leaders had come to Hyderabad on personal work.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that MLC, and chairman of Rythu Bandhu Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was behind this group. When asked, Muthireddy said the CM was aware of everything and he would take care of such dissent in the party.

On the other hand, Rajeshwar Reddy told reporters that he had no role in this development. He said district leaders had come to meet T Harish Rao regarding constituency issues.

However, Muthireddy was taken by surprise when he was told at the CM’s camp office about this secret meeting in the nearby hotel. He immediately rushed to the hotel.

