BRS keeps promise of bridge to Solipet

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Power Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy kept his promise which was made to the villagers of Solipet during Munugodu by-election. The issue of Solipeta bridge was a regular feature during every election in the past. The minister assured that if TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the election, their dream of a bridge between Munugodu and Solipet village would be realised.

As Prabhakar Reddy was elected, the minister held a meeting with irrigation officials on how to meet the needs of Solipet villagers. He got a detailed project report prepared by the authorities and apprised Chief Minister KChandrashekar Rao of the dire need of the villagers. The CM responded positively and sanctioned the construction of Solipurambridge.

Following instructions from the CMO, an order was issued, allocating Rs 404.5 lakh towards the construction of the bridge.The villagers expressed their joy as the electoral promise was fulfilled by Jagadish Reddy. They profusely thanked CM KCR, the minister and the MLA.