BRS lambasts political deception by Bandla

Gadwal : BRS leader Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu and BRSV Jogulamba Gadwal district coordinator Kuruva Pallayya have strongly criticised Congress MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, accusing him of political deception and betrayal.

They alleged that the recent defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress is nothing more than a staged drama orchestrated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. They condemned Krishna Mohan Reddy for continuing to claim his loyalty to BRS despite publicly joining Congress on June 26 last year.

After officially joining Congress and donning the party’s scarf in the presence of CM Revanth Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy now shamelessly declares himself a BRS MLA, which is nothing but deceitful politics. They alleged that the MLA pressured district minister Jupally Krishna Rao by inviting him home and negotiating for personal benefits before making his political move.Initially, he justified his defection by claiming it was for the development of his constituency, but now he contradicts himself by reaffirming his BRS affiliation.

The BRS leaders questioned whether he secured positions such as the Agriculture Market Committee Chairman and Jammulamma Temple Committee Chairman while in Congress or as a BRS leader. They demanded a clear answer from him.

On February 11, Krishna Mohan Reddy filed an FIR at Gadwal Police Station, requesting action against Congress for using his photos in their campaigns. However, the BRS leaders argue that he strategically kept this information hidden until now, fearing bypoll elections.