BRS Leader Basu Hanumantu Naidu Organizes Annadanam for Srisailam Pilgrims in Balgera
Gadwal: On the occasion of Ugadi, a special Annadanam (food donation) program was organized for devotees walking to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam. The event took place at Sri Sri Sri Digambaraswamy Devasthanam in Balgera village of Gattu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district.
Basu Hanumantu Naidu, a BRS Party leader, along with local villagers, inaugurated the Annadanam program and personally served food to the devotees from Karnataka undertaking the pilgrimage to Srisailam. Before the program, he performed special pujas to Lord Shiva’s portrait, seeking divine blessings.
Speaking on the occasion, Basu Hanumantu Naidu expressed his joy in serving devotees, stating that offering food to pilgrims brings immense spiritual satisfaction. He also prayed for a peaceful and smooth journey for all the devotees participating in the Padayatra (pilgrimage on foot).
The event saw active participation from devotees walking to Srisailam as well as local villagers, making it a spiritually enriching experience for everyone involved.