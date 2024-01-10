BRS leaders demand implementation of ‘420 promises’

Hyderabad: Asserting that only one promise was implemented by the government during the last one month, several BRS leaders on Tuesday demanded implementation of ‘420 promises’.

Addressing a press conference here along with party leaders V Ravichandra, P Ajay, S Venkata Veeraiah, MP Nama Nageswara Rao said former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had taken Telangana to development path and also developed Khammam in all fields. Stating that people have defeated the BRS, Rao said the party accepts the mandate of people, who have trusted ‘420 promises’ given by the Congress. A month has passed, but only one Mahalakshmi scheme has been implemented; rest of guarantee schemes are not being taken up, he alleged.

He stated that the party had fought for separation of Telangana and alleged the Congress never spoke for State interests. ’We are only pleading with people of Telangana to elect the BRS for raising their voice in Parliament; it is absolutely necessary for the party to win the ensuing elections,” stressed Rao.

Ravichandra said the preparatory the Khammam LS constituency meeting was attended by over 950. ‘All party activists would work hard this time for BRS victory in Parliament elections. He said all leaders of Khammam district expressed their opinion to give ticket to Nama. He charged that the Congress is looking to play games in the name of election code.

Ajay said the party should win the LS elections if Telangana voice is to be heard in Parliament. The party would bounce back in Khammam district in polls, he hoped. Former MLA Rega Kanta Rao claimed applications taken in the name of public governance were being dumped on roads. ‘People are laughing.’ Venkata Veeraiah spoke.