BRS leaders join Jana Sena Party

Gadwal: Ina significant political development, several leaders from BRS from Alampur Assembly constituency formally joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) on Sunday.

The induction took place under the leadership of Jana Sena Party Telangana State in-charge Nemuri Shankar Goud, in Hyderabad.

Prominent among those who joined the JSP was Boya Mahesh Naidu, a youth leader from the BRS representing the Alampur constituency. Along with him, a Deputy Sarpanch, Ward Members, and several grassroots-level leaders and activists from the constituency also switched allegiance to Jana Sena. On the occasion, Nemuri Shankar Goud ceremonially welcomed the new entrants into the party by draping the Jana Sena scarf, symbolizing their formal induction.