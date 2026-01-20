But Google didn’t stop there and changed how you dismiss alarms by ditching the familiar swipe gesture in favor of a big pill-shaped Dynamic Color button that’s way too easy to tap and dismiss alarms unintentionally. Looks like Google has noticed that and is making it easy to revert back to using a swipe gesture to dismiss alarms.

According to 9to5Google, Google is starting to rollout a new customization setting in the Google Clock app. You’ll see a new Dismiss alarms with a… option in settings that lets you pick if you want to dismiss Google Clock update with a swipe gesture or with the tap of a button.

Still, you’ll be suitable to snooze admonitions by swiping left and dismiss admonitions by swiping right, If you elect the swipe option.However, enabling the gesture will force you to add that redundant disunion just to be sure you don’t make those miscalculations, If you’ve accidentally dismissed or snoozed admonitions by fluently tapping your thumb on the big lozenge- shaped button.

The feature is said to be tied to Google Clock v8.5, but it’s also server-side flag that Google has to rollout. So you might not immediately get the feature even if you’re on the latest build. Google is seemingly testing Google Clock new features with a limited rollout for now, but should open it up to everyone in the following weeks.

I haven’t noticed the toggle to switch back to using the swipe gesture on my Pixel 8 Pro with the latest Android 16 QPR3 beta or even on my Vivo X300 Pro.