Active Role of Elected Representatives Essential for Democracy: Karnataka Speaker U.T. Khader

Lucknow: Democracy is not limited to conducting elections on time. Elected representatives must actively participate in the legislative process, responding to public concerns and shaping laws that reflect citizens’ aspirations, said Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

Speaking at the Speakers’ Conference in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Khader emphasised that the legislature is the heart of democracy, and lawmakers are its key components. He stated that the responsibility of legislators extends beyond implementing development programmes to effectively representing diverse societal interests in assembly debates and lawmaking.

Khader highlighted the importance of equipping representatives with comprehensive knowledge, research, and information to fulfil their responsibilities. Regular training programs and workshops for lawmakers, he said, are essential for strengthening their capacity to serve the public effectively.

He also pointed out a concerning trend: while aspiring legislators are eager to observe sessions before taking office, some show reluctance to actively participate after being elected. He suggested that clear national-level guidelines should ensure mandatory participation in legislative proceedings.

The Speaker further stressed that it is the responsibility of presiding officers to provide legislators with the facilities necessary to discharge their duties efficiently. He noted that Karnataka has already implemented several measures in this regard.

Khader’s address received appreciation from conference participants, who lauded his insights into the challenges faced by Speakers and legislators in lawmaking and governance, and his suggestions for strengthening democratic processes.