‘BRS leaders least bothered about people’

Warangal: BJP State Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy has come down heavily on Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar, accusing him of ignoring the issues faced by the people especially against the backdrop of floods in the city. Reddy, who distributed ration to the residents of rain-affected colonies – Deendayal Nagar and Tettekunta, said that the MLA is more interested in politics rather than the well-being of the people.

It’s unfortunate that neither the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao nor the local BRS MLA has time to listen to the problems of the denizens who lost their belongings in the floods, Reddy said. There was no one to explain the extent of damage that occurred due to floods when the Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had toured flood-affected areas in the erstwhile Warangal district, he added.

The ruling BRS leaders were also absent when the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspected rain-ravaged colonies in the city on Wednesday, Rakesh Reddy said. He said that Vinay Bhaskar has no moral right to continue as the MLA of the Warangal West constituency. “Vinay Bhaskar needs to understand that he was elected by the people and not appointed by KCR. Leaders VallepuVenu, Vallepu Raju, S Venkatesh, Ganesh, Satish, Surender, Devender, Laxman, Abhishek Bhaskar, Mallanna, Anil and Nagaraju were among others present.