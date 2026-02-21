BRS leaders slam Kadiyam, demands resignation

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Friday strongly criticised Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari for his allegations of corruption against party chief K Chandrashekar Rao in connection with the Kaleshwaram project and challenged him to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, party leader Nannapaneni Narender accused Srihari of making “baseless and irresponsible” statements. He said Srihari was projecting himself as the sole honest leader while ignoring his own political history.

Narender alleged that Srihari had shifted political loyalties multiple times for personal gain. He claimed that Srihari had earlier supported N Chandrababu Naidu, later joined the BRS and held positions such as MP, MLC and Deputy Chief Minister, and subsequently moved to the Congress, securing electoral prospects for his family members.

Responding to the corruption allegations related to irrigation projects, Narender questioned Srihari’s previous support for the Kaleshwaram project and his participation in party activities. He also pointed out that the electoral margin between the BRS and Congress in Station Ghanpur was minimal, asserting that the party retained significant public support.