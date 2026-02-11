BRS leaders still tapping phones, fumes Ponguleti

While the investigation into the phone tapping case is ongoing, the Congress government is still suspecting that phone tapping is still going on. Congress government has been suspecting that the BRS leaders still have the phone tapping devices with them.

Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that phone tapping in the state is not limited to the past and is continuing even now, adding that the government is taking the issue very seriously.

Addressing a media conference at the SR Convention Hall in Khammam, the minister said an investigation is underway to identify where the phone tapping equipment was installed. He warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible once the inquiry is completed.

“Many people are saying that phone tapping has happened and is still happening. This is absolutely true. Even now, some individuals are indulging in these illegal activities,” Ponguleti said.

“The government is conducting a detailed inquiry. Who are the masterminds? Where were the devices placed? Everything will be uncovered, and the law will take its course.”

Responding to a question, the minister said there was nothing wrong in requesting employees to vote, clarifying that he had done so on behalf of his party.

Expressing confidence ahead of the municipal elections to 116 municipalities and seven corporations scheduled for Wednesday, Ponguleti said the Congress party is poised to win more than 80 per cent of the seats.

“We have fulfilled every promise made over the last two years and taken our work directly to the people. That is why Congress will secure a massive victory,” he said.

He added that opposition leaders were unable to accept this reality and pointed out that voters had already rejected BRS in the Jubilee Hills by-election. “The same verdict will be repeated in the municipal elections,” he asserted.

Criticising the previous government, Ponguleti said Telangana was burdened with a debt of Rs.8.19 lakh crore when Congress came to power. “Despite paying nearly Rs.6,300 crore every month towards debt repayment, we ensured that welfare schemes were not halted,” he said.

He alleged that during the previous regime, the poor were neglected and 62,000 double-bedroom houses were left incomplete. “Our government has sanctioned 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses,” he added.

Stating that the current administration is farmer-friendly, the minister said the era of suppressing farmers was over and that bonuses were being provided, along with large-scale rice distribution. He concluded by saying that the people would deliver a fitting response to former ministers through their votes.