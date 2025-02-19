BRS lodges complaint over ‘propaganda’ against KCR, Harish

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint at the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police Station, demanding legal action against the ‘Telugu Vibes’ Twitter handle and the Congress social media cell for deliberately spreading false propaganda against BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao.

The complaint highlights a malicious campaign on Twitter suggesting internal differences between KCR and Harish Rao, falsely claiming that Harish Rao was being sidelined politically. BRS leaders have condemned this as an orchestrated attempt to mislead the public, malign the party’s leadership, and create unnecessary rifts within the party.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, RS Praveen Kumar expressed strong discontent over the selective targeting of BRS social media activists, stating, “It is shocking that BRS supporters are being arrested overnight and punished swiftly, whereas social media handles spreading blatant falsehoods against BRS leaders are not even facing an FIR. This kind of biased approach by authorities is unacceptable.”

Dasoju Sravan slammed the CM Revanth Reddy-sponsored social media wing, accusing them of resorting to cheap tactics out of sheer desperation as BRS continues to gain immense public support. “Revanth Reddy, unable to digest the growing popularity of BRS and the unwavering public presence of Harish Rao, is resorting to low-level propaganda through social media,” he said.

BRS leaders demanded the immediate registration of cases and arrest of individuals involved in spreading misinformation and making baseless allegations against the party.