BRS members stage walkout in Assembly

Hyderabad: Protesting the manner in which the Assembly was being run, the BRS staged a walkout without waiting to hear the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s reply to the discussion on the Budget.

BRSLP Deputy Leader T Harish Rao alleged that the government failed to provide the demand books on time. He further alleged that the House was adjourned for a supposed “15-minute tea break”, yet proceedings did not resume until several hours later.

“The House is being convened late every single day. In protest against all these issues, we staged a walkout from the House. Even after we walked out, the government did not utter a single word indicating that it would rectify its errors,” he said.

The BRS leader further alleged that the government lacked even basic courtesy towards the Opposition. “The ruling party has completely lost the decency to at least invite us back into the House,” he said.