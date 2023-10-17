Live
Just In
BRS MLA Boath MLA Rathod Bapurao likely to join Congress
The BRS party has received a significant setback as another MLA is reportedly preparing to leave the party.
The BRS party has received a significant setback as another MLA is reportedly preparing to leave the party. Boath MLA Bapu Rao's visit to Revanth Reddy's residence has become a topic of political discussion. Bapurao, who was sidelined by the BRS leadership and had his seat allotted to Anil Jadhav, has decided to leave the BRS and is likely to join the Congress.
Recently, the list of BRS candidates was released by Chief Minister KCR. During a press meet at Telangana Bhavan, the details of the candidates were announced. However, changes have been made to seven positions. This time, BRS MLAs Subhash Reddy (Uppal), Rajaiah (Station Ghanpur), Ramulu Naik (Vaira), Rekha Naik (Khanapur), Chennamaneni Ramesh (Vemulawada), Gampa Govardhan (Kamareddy), Rathod Bapurao (Boath), and Vidyasagar Rao did not receive tickets.
It is also speculated that Rekha Naik is considering switching parties.