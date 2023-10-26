Live
BRS MLA candidate’s unique campaigning style: haircuts and handshakes in Chevella
As the election campaign season takes off, political leaders are leaving no stone unturned to engage with the electorate in innovative ways. In a novel approach to connecting with the people, BRS MLA candidate Kale Yadaiah, representing the Chevella constituency, was spotted at a local salon, giving haircuts and handshakes, thus capturing the attention of the public.
Kale Yadaiah’s distinctive campaigning style has already become a talking point in Chevella, as he moves beyond traditional electioneering to connect with voters in a more personal and relatable manner. By taking up the clippers at a local salon, he not only showcased his commitment to the community but also initiated conversations with residents about their concerns and aspirations.