BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar flays Telangana Budget

BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar on Friday launched a sharp attack on the annual budget presented by the Congress government in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, alleging neglect of Backward Classes (BCs).

Speaking at the Assembly media point, Kamalakar questioned the whereabouts of the ₹20,000 crore allocation reportedly earmarked for BC welfare. He accused the government of having “throttled” the interests of the community and deceived them through false assurances.

The MLA also criticised the administration over its promise to provide a tola of gold, stating that the commitment had not been fulfilled.