BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked for offensive remarks against police

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been filed against Huzurabad's BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy in Karimnagar following a complaint of making offensive remarks against the police.

The case was registered after an incident on March 7 when BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and MLA Kaushik Reddy conducted a meeting with party workers and leaders in Karimnagar. During the meeting, Kaushik Reddy asserted that BRS workers were facing harassment from the police and warned of repercussions once his party came to power. He vowed to take action, asserting that the police, from constables to DGP level, would be held accountable. Expressing outrage over Kaushik Reddy's comments, Ashish Goud, a resident of Karimnagar Town, lodged a complaint at the One Town Police Station. Goud contended that Kaushik Reddy's remarks had offended the sentiments of the police force and called for action against him. Consequently, the Karimnagar Police registered a criminal case against Kaushik Reddy.