  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked for offensive remarks against police

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy booked for offensive remarks against police
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been filed against Huzurabad's BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy in Karimnagar following a complaint of making offensive remarks...

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been filed against Huzurabad's BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy in Karimnagar following a complaint of making offensive remarks against the police.

The case was registered after an incident on March 7 when BRS Working President KT Rama Rao and MLA Kaushik Reddy conducted a meeting with party workers and leaders in Karimnagar. During the meeting, Kaushik Reddy asserted that BRS workers were facing harassment from the police and warned of repercussions once his party came to power. He vowed to take action, asserting that the police, from constables to DGP level, would be held accountable. Expressing outrage over Kaushik Reddy's comments, Ashish Goud, a resident of Karimnagar Town, lodged a complaint at the One Town Police Station. Goud contended that Kaushik Reddy's remarks had offended the sentiments of the police force and called for action against him. Consequently, the Karimnagar Police registered a criminal case against Kaushik Reddy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X