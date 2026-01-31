BRS MLA moves privilege motion against Karimnagar police

BRS legislator Padi Kaushik Reddy on Friday moved a privilege motion against Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam, Huzurabad ACP Madhavi, and Jammikunta Inspector Laxmi Narayana.

The legislator submitted the motion to Speaker Gaddam Prasad, alleging highhandedness and arbitrary conduct by the police during his visit to the Sammakka Saralamma temple.

Kaushik Reddy narrated that police officials stopped and restrained him, along with his wife and daughter, as they proceeded from his camp office to the temple without any lawful justification.

He claimed that during the visit, the officers acted in an objectionable and humiliating manner.

He was reportedly obstructed and forcibly removed from the Sammakka Gaddelu, which prevented him from offering prayers. The BRS leader alleged that this conduct showed a gross disregard for established protocol and constituted unjustified interference with his movements.

The legislator argued that these actions caused significant humiliation to him as an elected representative and to his family.

He stated that such behaviour seriously undermined the dignity and authority of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

According to Kaushik Reddy, these acts constitute a clear breach of the privileges conferred upon a Member of the Legislative Assembly and amount to contempt of the House, as they directly obstructed him from discharging constitutional duties within his own constituency.

Reddy urged Speaker Gaddam Prasad to summon the Police Commissioner, the ACP, and the Inspector to seek a formal explanation. He further requested an official inquiry into the conduct of the concerned police officials and called for appropriate action to protect the dignity of the members.

The Speaker is expected to review the motion before deciding on the next course of legal and parliamentary action regarding the police conduct.