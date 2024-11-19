BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy Gets Relief from High Court

Live
Highlights
Telangana High Court has granted relief to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy
Telangana High Court has granted relief to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. The court issued an order allowing him a special barrack in Cherlapalli jail, where he is currently incarcerated, in response to a petition filed on his behalf.
Narender Reddy had requested a separate barrack away from other inmates, citing security concerns and other reasons. The High Court, after reviewing the petition, directed jail authorities to provide him with a special barrack, isolating him from fellow prisoners. Additionally, the court also granted permission for Reddy to receive home-cooked food while in custody.
This ruling comes as a relief for the MLA, who has been in judicial custody in connection with a case.
