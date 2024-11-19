  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy Gets Relief from High Court

Telangana High Court
x

Telangana High Court

Highlights

Telangana High Court has granted relief to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy

Telangana High Court has granted relief to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLA Patnam Narender Reddy. The court issued an order allowing him a special barrack in Cherlapalli jail, where he is currently incarcerated, in response to a petition filed on his behalf.

Narender Reddy had requested a separate barrack away from other inmates, citing security concerns and other reasons. The High Court, after reviewing the petition, directed jail authorities to provide him with a special barrack, isolating him from fellow prisoners. Additionally, the court also granted permission for Reddy to receive home-cooked food while in custody.

This ruling comes as a relief for the MLA, who has been in judicial custody in connection with a case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick