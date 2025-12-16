SP stresses on swift redressal of public grievances

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar on Monday directed police officers to ensure prompt and effective resolution of grievances received during the Public Grievance Redressal Forum, underscoring the need for timely justice to the public.

The weekly Public Grievance Redressal Forum was held at the conference hall of the District Police Office, where the SP personally received 80 petitions from complainants who had come from different parts of the district.

Interacting directly with the petitioners, Satish Kumar patiently listened to their concerns and examined each complaint in detail. The grievances included issues related to family disputes, cyber fraud, land and property disputes, online scams, quarrels and other police-related matters.

The SP reviewed the petitions on the spot and held telephonic discussions with the concerned police officers, directing them to verify the facts, conduct proper inquiries and initiate immediate action within the legal framework wherever the complaints were found to be genuine.

Emphasising accountability, the SP instructed officers to ensure that complainants receive justice without delay and that grievances are not allowed to linger.

He urged the public to make effective use of the Public Grievance Redressal Forum, which is conducted every Monday, and assured that all complaints would be examined and resolved within stipulated timelines as per law.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ankita Surana, IPS, Legal Adviser Sainath Reddy, SC/ST Cell CI Ismail, and other police personnel were present during the programme.