BRS MLAs protest in Telangana Assembly Over Job Calendar

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs protested in the assembly demanding the discussion on the job calendar. The party also moved an adjournment resolution regarding the job calendar in both houses. Amid the uproar, Speaker Gaddam Prasad took a moment to extend birthday wishes to former minister KTR, which briefly interrupted the heated discussions.

Earlier, BRS MLA KP Vivekananda Goud addressed the media at the assembly’s media point, where he expressed his dissatisfaction with the central government’s lack of support for Telangana. He noted that despite both Congress and BJP winning eight MP seats each, neither party has managed to contribute even a single paise to the state's development.

Goud highlighted the challenges faced during the BRS government's tenure when the central government failed to provide funds, emphasizing that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) managed to advance Telangana's development using the state's own resources. He criticized the Center for not providing any financial assistance in the past decade.