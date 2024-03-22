BRS MP Vadiraju Ravichandra says baseless cases filed against Kavitha

In a press conference held in Delhi on Friday, members of the Rajya Sabha, including Vadiraju Ravichandra, voiced their dismay over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allegedly filing a baseless case against MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and his subsequent arrest. Criticizing the ED's handling of the situation, Ravichandra emphasized that the case, which has been lingering for two years, appeared to have been strategically timed for public scrutiny amidst the upcoming elections.

Accompanied by fellow Rajya Sabha members Nama Nageswara Rao and KR Suresh Reddy, as well as Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha representative Manne Srinivas Reddy, Vadiraju Ravichandra highlighted discrepancies in the ED's approach by pointing out that while only 200 cases were registered by the agency between 2004 and 2014, a staggering 2954 cases were filed in the subsequent ten years from 2014 onwards.

During the press briefing, MP Vadiraju reiterated that MLC Kavitha had no involvement in the alleged case and stressed that she was a victim rather than a perpetrator. He expressed confidence that Kavitha would emerge unscathed from the ordeal, likening her resilience to that of a washed pearl that retains its purity and shine despite adversity.