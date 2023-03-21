BRS MPs protest at Vijay Chowk, ask Centre to set up JPC on Adani

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The BRS Members of Parliament on Monday protested at Vijay Chowk in Delhi demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani-Hindenburg issue after the House was adjourned for the day.

The MPs along with the Opposition members also protested in Parliament on the issue. The protest led to adjournment of both Houses of Parliament. Criticising the Centre on its attitude, the BRS MPs marched from Parliament with placards and chanted slogans demanding that a JPC be set up as soon as possible. They held a large-scale dharna at Vijay Chowk. The MPs raised slogans 'Modi down down' and 'JPC should be formed on the issue of Adani'. The BRS party leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that in order to divert the Adani issue, the government was ensuring Parliament was adjourned and strangling the Opposition by not allowing them to speak. He said there was a strange situation in Parliament where MPs of the ruling party wanted to adjourn the House and the government adjourned it ignoring the concerns of the Opposition parties.

Rao said even though there was a large-scale agitation in Parliament demanding JPC on the Adan issue, the Centre was denying a discussion and adjourning the House. Crores of people had invested their hard-earned money in LIC, SBI, other banks and financial institutions; now there was no security for people's money, he stated.