BRS Mulugu candidate campaigns, asks people not to vote for congress

Bade Nagajyoti, the MLA candidate of Mulugu BRS, said that the Congress party which is blocking the development should be defeated in the elections. Election campaign was conducted in Guntur village, Ramanjapur, Gurrampet, Pegadapalli and other villages of Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Nagajyoti accused local MLA Seethakka of amassing contracts in Chhattisgarh and called upon the people to defeat the Congress party in the elections, saying that Mulugu will develop only if the people are on the side of the ruling party.

Bade NagaJyoti found fault with Seethakka who thanked BRS government in assembly is now criticising the government. She said it shows the dual stance of the Congress and asked the people to vote for her.

Venkatapur mandal BRS party in-charge Sambari Rama Rao mandal party president Lingala Ramana Reddy, village president Pinninti Ravinder Reddy and others participated in this program.







