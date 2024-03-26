BRS out with full list for LS polls

Hyderabad: The BRS party announced candidates for all 17 seats to be contested in the Lok Sabha elections.

The candidate selection process is complete with the announcement of Hyderabad candidate G Srinivas Yadav. The BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, tried to maintain social balance in the selection of candidates. The party is gearing up to win the Parliamentary elections. With the blessings of KCR, candidates will rush into the election arena.

Meanwhile, some of the candidates who have already been announced are reaching out to the people by touring their respective parliamentary constituencies. It is noteworthy that they are getting unexpected support from the people on this occasion. The candidates announced by the party include Khammam: Nama Nageshwar Rao; Mahbubabad (ST): Malot's Kavitha; Karimnagar: Boinipally Vinod Kumar (OC); Peddapally (SC): Koppula Eshwar; Mahbub Nagar: Manne Srinivas Reddy; Chevella: Kasani Gnaneshwar; Warangal (SC)- Dr Kadiam Kavya; Nizamabad: Baji Reddy Govardhan; Zaheerabad: -Gali Anil Kumar; Adilabad (ST): Atram Sakku; Malkajgiri: Ragidi Lakshma Reddy; Medak: P Venkatrami Reddy; Nagar Kurnool (SC)-RS Praveen Kumar; Secunderabad: Thigulla Padmarao Goud; Bhuvanagiri: Kyama Mallesh; Nalgonda: Kancharla Krishna Reddy; and Hyderabad: Gaddam Srinivas Yadav.