BRS pans Bandi’s rant against KCR

Lashing out at Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his comments against KCR, BRS leaders on Monday stated that the BJP leader speaks “as if he was born to abuse” their party president.

Addressing a press conference alongside Gangula Kamalakar and D Saravan Kumar, former MP B Vinod Kumar criticised Bandi Sanjay’s alleged lack of understanding. He accused Sanjay of hiding facts and levelling criticisms against KCR with “hatred”.

Vinod Kumar questioned why Bandi Sanjay was silent on the Congress party, which he claimed had increased the estimated cost of the “life saving” Chevella project by Rs 40,000 crore before its construction.

The BRS leader pointed out that with a BJP government at the Centre and in Maharashtra, and with both Sanjay and G Kishan Reddy serving as Union Ministers, they, along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, should secure permission for the project at Tummidihatti at 152 metres. “We are giving him two months time,” Vinod Kumar declared. “They say that water can be brought from Tummidihatti to Yellampalli through gravity, right? Bandi Sanjay should do that too. If you do these two things, Bandi Sanjay, we will felicitate you. Not only getting the project near Tummidihatti and getting it completed, Revanth Reddy has been saying that he doesn’t have any money. Give that money from the centre and also get national status,” he challenged.

Vinod Kumar asserted that KCR had meticulously considered all factors and decided on the Kaleshwaram lifting point near Medigadda due to its assured water availability. He credited KCR with achieving Telangana statehood and demonstrating its development.

“Now you build the project near Tummidihatti and show it,” he dared. He recalled that when Mid Manair was damaged, KCR did not blame anyone but repaired it and ensured water supply. He questioned how BJP leaders could claim that granting national status to the Kaleshwaram project would be a disgrace. He further asked why they do not address the damage caused to the Polavaram project, which was built with central funds.