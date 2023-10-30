BRS party gets huge shock in Veldanda mandal of Kalwakurthy constituency

Kalwakurthy: The BRS party is Veldanda mandal of Kalwakurthy constituency got a huge shocker with as many as 15 Sarpanches from the mandal decided to join the Congress party in the presence of TPCC President Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. In addition to Sarpanches from BRS party, former MPP Jayaprakash, led by Sarpanch Association president Bhupathi Reddy are some of the prominent BRS leaders resigned and planning to join the Congress party.

With this, the Congress party is gaining strong ground in Kalwakurthy and it is going to be a tough task for the incubant BRS candidate Jaipal Yadav to take over his rival Congress candidate Kasi Reddy Narayan Reddy in Kalwakurthy constituency. Overall politics analyst are of the view that Congress is expected to have a strong wave this time in Kalwakurthy and. Surrounding region.

A. Raju, Staff Correspondent, Mahabubnagar.