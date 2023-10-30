Live
- LG grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops
- ‘Adman Madman’ to hit stands on Nov 10
- Modi govt tried to weaken Act meant for protecting monuments
- Cheating in UPSSSC exam: STF arrests 10
- K’taka HC issues summons to ex-PM Deve Gowda’s son MLA Revanna
- 7 of a family killed in Raj road accident
- Bike theft racket busted in Jajpur
- Soil from fallen soldiers’ birthplaces carried to Delhi
- Khattar writes to Gadkari to relocate Kherki Daula toll
- Dhenkanal: Campaign against child labour during puja days
Just In
BRS party gets huge shock in Veldanda mandal of Kalwakurthy constituency
The BRS party is Veldanda mandal of Kalwakurthy constituency got a huge shocker with as many as 15 Sarpanches from the mandal decided to join the Congress party in the presence of TPCC President Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday.
Kalwakurthy: The BRS party is Veldanda mandal of Kalwakurthy constituency got a huge shocker with as many as 15 Sarpanches from the mandal decided to join the Congress party in the presence of TPCC President Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. In addition to Sarpanches from BRS party, former MPP Jayaprakash, led by Sarpanch Association president Bhupathi Reddy are some of the prominent BRS leaders resigned and planning to join the Congress party.
With this, the Congress party is gaining strong ground in Kalwakurthy and it is going to be a tough task for the incubant BRS candidate Jaipal Yadav to take over his rival Congress candidate Kasi Reddy Narayan Reddy in Kalwakurthy constituency. Overall politics analyst are of the view that Congress is expected to have a strong wave this time in Kalwakurthy and. Surrounding region.
A. Raju, Staff Correspondent, Mahabubnagar.