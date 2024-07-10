BRS pins blame on CM for NMC denial of nod to medical colleges

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Tuesday alleged that the Medical Council denying permission to eight medical colleges in the State was the failure of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

BRS leaders Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Errolla Srinivas, K Vasudeva Reddy, and Lakshman Rao addressed a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday. Sudarshan Reddy said that during KCR’s regime, Rs 300 crore was spent on each medical college, and basic facilities were provided. Neither the CM nor the State ministers followed up properly in Delhi, as a result of which eight medical colleges did not get approvals. He said that the party feels this is an insult to the State. CM Revanth Reddy, who is visiting Delhi for his own politics, has neglected a key issue like permission to medical colleges, he said, recalling that during KCR’s tenure, medical seats were increased to 4,000.

The BRS leader said that Revanth Reddy’s aim was to tarnish the good works done by KCR. The BJP ministers, Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, from the State at the Centre did not pay attention to the approval of medical colleges. The Congress government was not sincere even in the construction of the prestigious health city in Warangal. CM Revanth was afraid of the ministers’ announcements; the health city contractor left the work.