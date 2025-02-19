BRS Plans Silver Jubilee Celebrations and Public Meeting Under KCR’s Leadership

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is gearing up for an extensive leadership meeting under the chairmanship of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). Around 400 key leaders have been invited to this crucial gathering, where the party’s future strategies will be discussed.

One of the major topics on the agenda is the organization of grand Silver Jubilee celebrations for the party. Additionally, the party leadership is considering the formation of committees from the village level to the state level to strengthen its organizational structure.

In preparation for the upcoming local body elections, BRS is focused on mobilizing its cadre and formulating a strong electoral strategy. KCR is also planning a massive public meeting at the end of this month to energize the party’s supporters.

Furthermore, on April 27, marking the party’s foundation day, KCR is contemplating holding a large representative meeting to reinforce the party’s vision and roadmap for the future.

The meeting is expected to play a crucial role in shaping BRS’s direction in the coming months as it looks to consolidate its position in Telangana’s political landscape.