BRS protests rock TG over SIT grilling of KCR

Hyderabad: BRS cadre on Sunday registered huge protests across the state against the SIT (Special Investigation Team) questioning their party president K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday by taking up protest rallies, burning effigies of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

While the BRS president was coming from his farmhouse to attend the inquiry by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) in the city with a huge convoy of vehicles from Eravelli in Siddipet, the party leaders were lined up at the highways to have a glimpse of their leader. Some of them were raising slogans against the government. The party leaders took out rallies holding black flags and wearing black badges to mark their protest in the districts and also in the Hyderabad city.

The party leaders were seen arguing with the police personnel in bandobast in different parts of the city. The party leaders even erected huge flexi banners stating that they were protesting against the government for a vindictive approach.

When the youth leaders of the party led by the youth wing president Shambhipur Raju, along with others were trying to go towards the residence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, they were stopped by the police near the Telangana Bhavan.

The protesters wore black badges and raised slogans against the government. Members of the party’s students’ wing, led by BRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav and others, attempted to lay siege to the Minister’s quarters. The police present at the spot took the BRSV leaders into custody and shifted them to the Banjara Hills police station.

Some of the party leaders tried to burn the effigy of the Chief Minister right in front of the Secretariat. However, the alert police personnel there put off the fire and took the BRS leader into custody.

While the BRS chief was coming for inquiry, the party leaders like Rajiv Sagar, Manne Krishank and others were taken into custody by the police. The party leaders tried to come near the residence of KCR but were stopped by the police as they had three-tier security denying entry to outsiders.