- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
BRS public representatives camp in Goa
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders whose votes are crucial for the party in the Council election under the local bodies quota are camping in Goa.The BRS...
The BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressed the party's ZPTCs and MPTCs who are camping in resorts in Goa. The BRS party has kept as many as 850 local body representatives in Goa so as to avoid any horse trading.
There are a total 1445 votes in the Council election under local body quota and over 850 are from BRS.
