BRS public representatives camp in Goa

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders whose votes are crucial for the party in the Council election under the local bodies quota are camping in Goa.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressed the party's ZPTCs and MPTCs who are camping in resorts in Goa. The BRS party has kept as many as 850 local body representatives in Goa so as to avoid any horse trading.

There are a total 1445 votes in the Council election under local body quota and over 850 are from BRS.