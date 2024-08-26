BRS raises a stink over HYDRA(ma)

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Sunday alleged that there was a high drama in the State in the name of HYDRA; the organisation was being used to target the Opposition leaders, particularly those from the BRS, to settle political scores.

Addressing a press conference, along with other MLAs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, P Kaushik Reddy at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao alleged that a political conspiracy was on in the State in the name of HYDRA. ‘The target is BRS legislators. The Congress government is doing distracting politics. People are shivering with viral fevers. At least two people in every household are suffering from a fever. The government does not care about people. The government is trying to spit venom on opponents, said Rao.

He said millions of farmers were protesting for loan waivers; the government was trying to involve them in attention-diversion.

“In just eight months, the Congress government has borrowed Rs 65,000 crore, which is Rs 8,125 crore per month. If this continues, they will accumulate Rs 4,87,500 crore in debt over five years. In comparison, the BRS government borrowed Rs 4,26,000 crore in nine years,” he said.

‘The HYDRA is working by targeting the Opposition parties’. Stating that Rajeshwar Reddy was a Telangana activist and was a person who worked diligently on behalf of people, Rao said Revanth Reddy had pressured the former to join the Congress or face trouble. Cases of illegal mining were filed against Patancheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy.

A penalty of Rs 300 crore was imposed, and he was subject to many difficulties, but there was no action against him after he adorned the Congress scarf.

He recalled that after the Congress came to power, six cases were filed against Palla. Cases have also been filed against his wife and children, said Rao, alleging the government was conspiring to cause trouble mentally, politically, and economically.

Rao said that Rajeshwar Reddy's colleges will be closed within 24 hours, even if an inch of government land is occupied.

Many people get treatment in medical college. The college was built with all permissions. They are deliberately attacking colleges in the name of FTL and buffer zones. The survey report of the Revenue and Irrigation departments has clearly said there was no buffer. The then-district collector gave a report that there was no land in the buffer zone in survey number 813.

Alleging that the ministers were talking irresponsibly about the loan waiver, Rao demanded a white paper on the loan waiver. 'Why were there no technical reasons in the past’, he asked.