BRS releases White Parer to counter Congress govt’s claims

Hyderabad: Former Minister and brs working president KTR said that the rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana is a golden chapter in the history of the country. He said that the Congress government is trying to throw mud at the progress of ten years. As a counter to the white paper released by the government, 'Swedha Patram' was released in Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.



Speaking on this occasion, KTR made it clear that Telangana's debt is only Rs.3.17 lakh crore. He accused the Congress government of increasing the state's debts and criticizing the BRS government as trying to mislead them.

KTR gave a power point presentation at Telangana Bhavan on Telangana Pragati Prasthanam. He lashed out at the Congress government for trying to portray Telangana as a failed state. It is alleged that these same Congress leaders have destroyed the Telangana region in the then United AP.

He slammed the Congress government for criticising the BRS party, which led the state from destruction to development. He said that they are trying to mislead people in the name of white papers.

Referring to the debts mentioned in the Congress government's white paper, KTR said that Telangana's total debt of Rs. 6,71,757 crores is completely false. As of 2014-15, the state's debt was Rs. 72,658 crore, but now Telangana's debt has reached 3.17 lakh.

He said that the debts incurred during the BRS government should be compared with the progress made. He said that with the decisions taken and programs undertaken by the BRS government, poverty has been reduced and per capita income has increased in the special state. In 2013, the poverty rate in Telangana region was 21 per cent. By 2023, the poverty rate in the separate state has reduced to 5 per cent. KTR said that the per capita income has reached 3.17 lakhs which was 1.14 lakhs in 2014.















































