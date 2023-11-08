BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday changed the party candidate in Alampur Assembly constituency replacing Abraham with Vijeyudu and also gave B-forms to the candidates in the Old City.

The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao earlier announced sitting member Abraham as the candidate from Alampur when he gave the tickets to 115 candidates in August. However, there was strong resentment in the constituency for giving a ticket to Abraham. The party maintained silence all these days even as Abraham was seen roaming at the party office Telangana Bhavan to get the B-form.

Sources said that MLC Challa Venkatrami Reddy was not happy with the candidate and wanted a change. It is said that the candidate supported by ChallaVenkatrami Reddy would win the election hence the BRS has taken a decision to change the candidate.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday gave the B-form to Vijeyudu from Alampur. Vijeyudu is said to be a follower of ChallaVenkatarami Reddy.

KTR gave away B-forms to the party candidates in the Old City. As expected, the party gave tickets to Nandkishore Vyas (Bilal) from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency and Ch Anand Goud from the Nampally Assembly constituency. The other candidates who received the B-forms include Sama Sundar Reddy from Yakutpura, Andela Krishnaiah from Karwan, Ibrahim Lodi from Charminar, Sitaram Reddy from Chandrayangutta, Thigala Ajith Reddy from Malakpet and Ali Bakri from Bahadurpura.