BRS slams CM over ‘baseless’ statements on Telangana water rights

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday strongly condemned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s “baseless and misleading” statements regarding irrigation and water rights in Telangana.

Harish Rao accused Revanth Reddy and his Congress government of “mortgaging Telangana’s rightful share of water resources and attempting to mislead people with fabricated data and staged presentations.” Expressing outrage over the Chief Minister’s closed-door meeting with Congress legislators at Praja Bhavan, Harish Rao asserted, “Revanth Reddy, your government deserves to be lashed for betraying Telangana’s water rights. Like a crooked tail that never straightens, no matter how many times we place facts before you, you continue with the same lies.”

The BRS leader stated it was “shameful” that Revanth Reddy lacked the courage to call for an open discussion and instead confined himself to Praja Bhavan with his own party’s representatives and defectors. Harish Rao warned that this constitutes a “blatant insult to democratic values and a breach of legislative privileges,” adding that the BRS would move a privilege motion in both the Assembly and the Legislative Council against this action.

The senior BRS leader claimed that people were laughing at the Congress government for ignoring farmers’ demands for water supply by activating irrigation pumps, and instead focusing on “propaganda-filled PowerPoint presentations.” He accused Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka of “exposing their ignorance yet again by parroting falsehoods.” Harish Rao concluded, “Unable to confront the truth, you are trying to deceive Telangana with false statistics and misinformation. The entire Telangana society is disgusted by the Congress party’s repeated lies and betrayal.”