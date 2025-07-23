BRS slams Cong’s dishonesty over BC reservation

Hyderabad: BRS party leaders opined that the Congress party has been following a deceiving stance from the beginning on providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs.

A meeting of BC leaders of the party was held at senior leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav chaired by party’s working president KT Rama Rao here on Tuesday. The BC leaders of the party criticized that the Congress’ real aim was to deceive BCs at all levels, starting from the caste census to the ordinance being brought by the government. Rama Rao discussed extensively on the treacherous activities being carried out by the Congress party towards BCs. In this meeting, BC leaders opined that the Congress party acted dishonestly in every case in the matter of providing 42 per cent reservations in local bodies with the malicious intention of deceiving BCs.

They said that even though they knew that the law they brought would not be approved, the Congress government was once again engaging in a new drama in the name of an ordinance. They said that the Congress party’s malicious intention was clearly visible in reducing the number of BCs from the caste census to the enumeration process.

They said that the Congress party is doing serious injustice to the BCs by not implementing a single promise given by the Congress in the name of the BC declaration.

The BRS leaders said that the Congress party acted dishonestly from the beginning in the matter of providing reservations for BCs in local bodies. They said that even though they knew about the flaws and loopholes in every process they undertook, they were now preparing to evade it in the name of courts and legal provisions with the malicious intention of deceiving BCs. The leaders were furious that by presenting the caste census survey conducted with the most flawed and malicious intentions as a national role model, they were not only deceiving the people of Telangana but were also telling lies on national platforms. On the one hand, while deceiving the BCs on the issue of 42 per cent reservations, the Congress deceived the BCs by not implementing any of the promises made in the name of the BC declaration. They said that the cancellation of the schemes started by the previous BRS government for the poor and weaker sections and not starting new schemes was a betrayal of the Congress party.