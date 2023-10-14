BRS targets 90

Hyderabad: “Gujarat’s arrogance cannot undermine the self-respect of Telangana. The ensuing elections will prove this and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will come out with flying colours by winning 90 constituencies,” BRS working president K T Rama Rao said here on Thursday.

KTR said the BRS will be going to the people showcasing its track record during the past nine and half years. The Congress which is being funded from the neighbouring states like Karnataka is unable to find candidates even for 40 constituencies and dreaming to come to power, he quipped.

The BRS working president said the Congress is in such a pathetic situation that they do not have candidates even to contest in the 24 Assembly constituencies under the GHMC. Not just that the party is asking the candidates to buy tickets by paying Rs 15 crore, he said and added that this had happened in case of an aspirant who wanted party ticket for the Kukatpally constituency. Comparing Telangana to a bride, KTR said the people should see how KCR had nursed the state. They should not forget the background. They should recall what was Telangana then and how it is now, he added.

Quoting NITI Ayog reports he said Telangana is a top-ranking state regarding per capita and power index and other sectors. “Can the BJP or the Congress show a single state which was doing better than Telangana,” he asked.

The state has now been groomed like a bride, he said. KTR said it had become a fashion for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to level allegations of corruption against non-BJP ruled states during his campaign in those states. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reels out false statistics as he did in case of farmers’ suicides in Telangana.



While this is the situation in BJP, Rahul Gandhi has become a ‘script reader.’ When asked about the survey results which claim that the Congress would come to power, KTR said that the same organizations had predicted doom for the BRS in 2018 as well.

Replying to another question on ‘Pink Brigade’ (Women) expressing unhappiness with the ruling party, KTR said the manifesto to be released by KCR soon would be addressing their grievances and they too will change their opinion about the party.