BRS to expose anti-people policies of BJP: Vinay

Warangal: The aim of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), earlier known as TRS, is to expose the anti-people policies of the BJP, chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said, "The TRS fought gallantly and achieved its sole aim of separate Telangana. Now the time has come for it to transform into BRS to enter national politics where it has a larger role to play, especially to achieve self-reliance."

Vinay said that the BRS is ready to take on the BJP-led central government which was ruining the country by its policies that largely help the corporate sector. Narendra Modi government wrote off loans worth around Rs 10 lakh crore taken by various corporate houses. As a result, people in the country were bearing the brunt of it, he said. The working class and their hard earned rights, the whole agricultural sector is under attack by the BJP. The Centre wanted it to reshape for the benefit of the corporate sector, Vinay said.

Referring to the YSRTP president YS Sharmila, he said that BJP's arrow targeting to destabilise Telangana was drifting aimlessly. He found fault with the YSR Congress leaders of Andhra Pradesh for their efforts to create chaos by digging the state bifurcation.

After achieving a separate state in a Gandhian way, Telangana government has always followed the ideals of BR Ambedkar. On the other hand, the BJP which believes in communal politics is creating ruckus in the state, he alleged. The state government continues to fight against the Centre until it concedes the assurances given under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 to it, Vinay said. He welcomed the Election Commission of India (ECI) approving the change of TRS name to BRS.

Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman Sundar Raj Yadav and District Libraries chairman Azeez Khan were also present.