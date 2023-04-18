BRS to unleash high-octane JD(S) blitz in Karnataka

Hyderabad: The BRS, which is viewing Karnataka Assembly elections as a stepping stone to launch large-scale offensive against the BJP and gain "its losing popularity", has decided to send a team of leaders led by Finance Minister T Harish Rao to campaign in the support of JD(S). The party feels that JD(S) would emerge as the kingmaker.

According to sources, the party leaders would be visiting the bordering Karnataka districts like Bidar, Kalaburagi, Humnabad, Raichur and Yadgir to campaign for JD(S) candidates. BRS leaders from places like Zaheerabad, Narayankhed, Medak and bordering towns will visit and campaign in support of JDS candidates.

The possibility of KCR meeting HD Kumaraswamy after the proposed meeting of BRS in Sambhajiraje Nagar in Maharashtra on April 24 is not ruled out.



In the past, Harish Rao had visited the bordering villages in Karnataka and interacted with the villagers explaining to them how the schemes launched by Telangana were more beneficial for the people as compared to the schemes of BJP-led NDA government. Sources said that the services of filmstar Prakash Raj would also be utilised during the election campaign.

At an Iftar party in Siddipet, Harish Rao assured former Union Minister Syed Ibrahim from Karnataka that he would campaign for his son in the Humnabad constituency. The focus of the campaign would be on how the schemes of Telangana had become a role model for the country and would tell them the JD(S) was ready to replicate them in Karnataka and hence people should vote for Kumaraswamy's party.