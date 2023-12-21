BRS took Rs 95K cr loans for irrigation projects: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the BRS government which claimed to be spending Rs 80,000 crore on irrigation projects took loans of over Rs 95,000 crore.

Intervening in a discussion on ‘Telangana State Finances- White Paper’ in the Assembly, he said the important portfolios like irrigation were held by K Chandrashekar Rao’s family. “Harish Rao was the Irrigation Minister in the first term and in the second term, he was the Finance Minister. They have all the information, but they lied. During the elections they said our leaders were readers and only read the script but hid the fact that they took loans of Rs 95,000 crore for the Irrigation project,” said Revanth Reddy, demanding an answer from the BRS member on what the estimates were and how much loan was sanctioned.

The CM said that the earlier government took loans stating that they would collect money from the people. He said, “They said our government will not do service but business and took loans.” He asked whether people of the State were not drinking water before the BRS government came. They are talking as if they have brought water from the head of Lord Shiva. They are saying that they are giving free water but they mentioned that they will collect Rs 5,706 crore every year from Mission Bhagiratha. The BRS government has taken loans giving wrong information, alleged Revanth Reddy.