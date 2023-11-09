  • Menu
BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination

BRS Uppal constituency candidate files nomination
BRS Uppal constituency candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy has filed nomination as MLA candidate from Uppal Constituency.

Uppal MLA Beti Subhash Reddy, BRS Party State Secretary Taduri Srinivas, corporators Bontu Sridevi and Prabhu Das participated in this programme.

