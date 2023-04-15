BRS will rule India after 2024 polls

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday exuded confidence that his party would come to power after the general election in 2024 and rule the country.

KCR said, "I will tell you certain things. After the 2024 Parliament elections, the next government is ours, ours and ours. Some of our enemies may not be able to digest this. But one spark is enough to light a fire," he said.

Unveiling the Ambedkar statue here on the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution on Friday, KCR said: "Dalits were poorest in the country even after the Constitution came into effect 70 years ago. It was shameful." Pitching for change in the country, KCR said political parties may win or lose, but the people of the country should win.

The Chief Minister said the BRS would soon make its presence in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. He said the BRS got a grand welcome in Maharashtra and was confident that UP, Bihar and Bengal too will support the party. If voted to power, KCR said, the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be extended to 25 lakh families in the country.

Expressing his happiness over the inauguration of the giant statue of Dr Ambedkar, KCR said it was not mere a statue but a revolution. Ambedkar is a universal personality and his ideology is also omnipresent.

The architect of the Indian Constitution was the ray of hope to the oppressed communities in the country.

He called upon the people's representatives and officials to understand the ideology of Baba Saheb and work to fulfil his aspirations. Such important days should not end with holding celebrations, he said. KCR said the new state secretariat building was named after Dr BR Ambedkar and the giant statue and martyrs memorial which were located in the same premises have a purpose. They are meant to inspire the officials, common people and the leaders who visit the secretariat and inspire them to perform their duties well.