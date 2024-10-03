BRS women leadersflay Surekha’s comments

Hyderabad: Three BRS women leaders on Wednesday condemned the comments of Minister Konda Surekha against the party's working president, KT Rama Rao, and suggested she wash her face with acid. The leaders reacted to the comments made by Surekha.

Addressing a press conference, MLC Satyawathi Rathod said that already MLA T Harish Rao had condemned the social media post against the minister. “Why did the women ministers not speak when the CM Revanth Reddy spoke against women in the Assembly?” she asked.

“The Congress party is trying to divert attention from the promises made to the people. We will approach the court if Surekha continues to make such comments,” she said. “The BRS government used to distribute saris to women during the Bathukamma festival; why were the ministers Surekha and Seethakka not speaking against attacks on women in the state?” she asked.

Former MP M Kavitha said that the minister's faces should be washed with acid. She said, “As a woman she was feeling ashamed with Surekha’s comments. The CM was making women ministers speak as he was facing backlash because of HYDRA. Take action against those who post on social media. If you speak against KTR again, we will cut your tongue,” Kavitha warned. In a statement, MLA Sunita Lakshma Reddy said, “We condemn the inappropriate comments made by Surekha on KTR.

As women, we condemned the trolling of Surekha, but her comments on women from the film industry today were uncalled for. As a woman, it is painful to talk about another woman in a derogatory way. It is not good for a minister to stoop low and talk in this manner.

If someone trolls her, it is not appropriate to attribute it to KTR and personally insult him. When the CM commented on us, did you forget that we too were women?”