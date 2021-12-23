BSP demands KCR to resolve farmers' issues

Mahabubabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to politicise the issues faced by the farmers, BSP Telangana State coordinator and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar said.

Speaking at a meeting here on Wednesday, he found fault with the TRS government's approach towards the paddy procurement. Referring to the plight of farmers, he demanded the KCR government to purchase the entire paddy produced in the State. He appealed to people not to believe in the ruling TRS party which didn't fulfill its election promises.

He said that the government failed to complete the construction of double bedroom houses in Mahbubabad and Dornakal constituencies. The government is providing double bedroom houses only to its cadres neglecting the eligible poor, he alleged. "It's unfortunate that the government which constructed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) with an outlay of more than Rs one lakh crore is now suggesting the farmers not to go for the paddy cultivation," Praveen Kumar said. He alleged that the paddy farmers are being threatened by the police.

"I am not in politics to buy plots in Dubai or to sleep in the farm house," he said, predicting power for the BSP in the next elections. He said that the BSP will contest from all the constituencies in 2023.