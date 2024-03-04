  • Menu
BSP leaders take part in polio drive
The Bahujan Samaj Party constituency president Dorapalli Ramesh and general secretary Mettu Praveen Kumar

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party constituency president Dorapalli Ramesh and general secretary Mettu Praveen Kumar took part in the polio drive with an aim for polio -free society. The relatives were asked about the facilities provided by the government.

