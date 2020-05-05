BTPS migrant labours demand to be sent home at Manugur

Manuguru (Kothagudem): Migrant labourers working at Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) at Manugur in the district on Monday boycotted work and staged a protest.



The workers hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were engaged in construction works. With the Centre permitting migrated workers to return to their native places, they demanded the authorities to let them go by clearing their pending wages.

BTPS Chief Engineer (CE) Balaraj and local Circle Inspector MA Shukur rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting workers and assured the workers of making necessary arrangements for their transport.

CE Balaraj said that a few days ago the officials had asked the workers to give the list of those workers, whose wages were in pending along with the details like agency name and the period for which wages have to be paid etc. But the list was not yet given to the authorities.

If the contracting agencies fail to give wages, then the Genco would pay the wages and will recover the amount from contracting agencies later. Also, the Genco wants to send the workers back to their place in good health, the CE said.

CI Shukur said they explained the workers about the process and arrangements for their return. Some workers complained about the pending of four months' salary and the issue was taken to the notice of BTPS and BHEL officials, he added.