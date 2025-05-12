Live
- Effective DIY Herbal Oils to Boost Hair Growth Naturally
- Major Drug Seizure in Hyderabad: 106 kg of Ganja Found in Uppal
- ISRO Chairman Discusses Satellites' Role in Enhancing India's Security and Technological Growth
- Karachi Bakery Faces Protest Over Name Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
- Tom Cruise performs daring rooftop stunt at BFI fellowship celebration in London
- Muslim religious leader hails 'Operation Sindoor', slams Pak for 'spreading poison' in name of Islam
- Delhi L-G slams previous AAP govt for ignoring his solar energy tips
- Surviving India's wrath: Tough road ahead for Pakistan
- Green energy push: Delhi CM highlights 5-fold increase in incentive to instal solar power units
- PVR Inox reports over Rs 125 crore loss in Q4 as revenue falls 27 pc
Buddhavanam bedecked to welcome Miss World contestants
Hyderabad: The State government machinery has completed all the arrangements at Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar for the arrival of some contestants...
Hyderabad: The State government machinery has completed all the arrangements at Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar for the arrival of some contestants who have come to participate in the Miss World pageant being held in Hyderabad.
The contestants from about 30 countries participating in the Miss World pageant will visit Buddhavanam located at the Nagarjuna Sagar project in Nalgonda district on Monday. First, they will leave Hyderabad and stop for a while at a guest house near Chintapalli in Nalgonda district. Then they reach Vijay Vihar. After a photo session there, they will reach Buddhavanam. On this occasion, about 24 Lambada artists will welcome them with a Lambada dance. After the welcome at the Maha Stupa, there will be a photo session. Necessary arrangements were being made for this.
After entering the Stupa, representatives of the Archaeological Department would explain the details of the Stupa. After the world beauties meditate there, 25 Buddhist monks will perform Bailikuppa Maha Bodhi Puja here. Later, they will visit the Jataka Van. Archaeology and Tourism Representative Shivanagi Reddy will explain the importance of the Buddhavanam to the world beauties. After visiting the Jataka Van, they will watch a performance by 18 artistes on the life of Buddha. After dinner, they will return to Hyderabad.