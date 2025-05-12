Buddhavanam bedecked to welcome Miss World contestants

Hyderabad: The State government machinery has completed all the arrangements at Buddhavanam near Nagarjuna Sagar for the arrival of some contestants who have come to participate in the Miss World pageant being held in Hyderabad.

The contestants from about 30 countries participating in the Miss World pageant will visit Buddhavanam located at the Nagarjuna Sagar project in Nalgonda district on Monday. First, they will leave Hyderabad and stop for a while at a guest house near Chintapalli in Nalgonda district. Then they reach Vijay Vihar. After a photo session there, they will reach Buddhavanam. On this occasion, about 24 Lambada artists will welcome them with a Lambada dance. After the welcome at the Maha Stupa, there will be a photo session. Necessary arrangements were being made for this.

After entering the Stupa, representatives of the Archaeological Department would explain the details of the Stupa. After the world beauties meditate there, 25 Buddhist monks will perform Bailikuppa Maha Bodhi Puja here. Later, they will visit the Jataka Van. Archaeology and Tourism Representative Shivanagi Reddy will explain the importance of the Buddhavanam to the world beauties. After visiting the Jataka Van, they will watch a performance by 18 artistes on the life of Buddha. After dinner, they will return to Hyderabad.