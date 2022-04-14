Buddhist sites in TS set for excavations

Mahabubnagar: Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud assured that very soon all the Buddhist historical places along the river fronts and river banks in Telangana would be excavated to unearth the hidden history of Buddhism in the state.

Speaking during the installation of a Buddha statue at Buddha Vidhar near Christianpally in Mahabubnagar on Thursday, the minister said Buddhism is the only oldest religions which has spread its teachings and preachings of peace not just in India but across various countries in the world. "Buddhism existed in Telangana along the river fronts. In view of this, the government has decided to unearth this history for the people and at the same time the government is also planning to set up Asia's largest Buddha statue at Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar," said the minister.

The minister also said that another Buddha statue would be set up in the district headquarters and that land had also been allocated for the same. A Dhyana Mandiram (meditation center) would also be built on its premises.